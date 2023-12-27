‘Sticky The Kitty’ stars in series of hopeful books

SILVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - In a heartwarming tale of compassion and resilience, an Oregon man saved a cat glued to a busy road.

Known as “Sticky,” this feline survivor not only found a loving home but became the star of a book series that spreads messages of hope.

The remarkable incident occurred when Silverton man Chuck Hawley noticed the cat glued to the pavement not far from his home.

“I could see his head shaking – I knew he was alive. So I slammed on the breaks, stopped the traffic, and jumped out to grab him. It turned out he was coated in what I describe as rubber cement. His back feet were stuck to the road, we peeled the glue off the road,” Chuck said.

Today, Sticky is living a cushy life with Chuck, who adopted him.

“Now, man, that guy’s got the best life he could ever have,” Chuck proudly declares. “I literally am his sidekick.”

Sticky’s story didn’t end with his rescue. Chuck, inspired by the incredible bond he shares with Sticky, published five “Sticky” books, including “A Very Sticky Christmas.” The books, enjoyed by kids globally, deliver messages of hope and the importance of seeking help when needed.

“I started seeing how kids were latching on to his story. I saw the opportunity to write a book about not being afraid to ask for help,” Chuck said. “It kinda seemed like that’s what Sticky was doing when he sat up, asking for help.”

Chuck is devoted to spreading the message he learned from Sticky: “The common denominator in life is that life is real hard for all of us sometimes. It doesn’t matter who you are. And it’s much harder if you don’t have hope.”

