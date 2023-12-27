Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Suspect in deadly Portland shooting arrested

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man suspected of a deadly shooting from Oct. 8 was found and arrested on Tuesday.

Demetrius D. Vaughn, 47, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a gun.

See Also: Name released of man who died in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland

The shooting on Oct. 8 resulted in the death of 34-year-old Saul Villatoro Escoto Eldibrando from Portland.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas
After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
Boil Water Advisory Area Map
Boil water order lifted for Clackamas River Water
Stock photo
Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver

Latest News

Passenger killed in N Portland single-car crash
Passenger killed in single-car crash in N. Portland named by police
Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures.
Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures
Families in Vancouver flocked to Franklin Street for the annual “Christmas on Franklin” on...
Family, friends celebrate holiday with visit to ‘Christmas on Franklin’ in Vancouver
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver