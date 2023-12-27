Suspect in deadly Portland shooting arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man suspected of a deadly shooting from Oct. 8 was found and arrested on Tuesday.

Demetrius D. Vaughn, 47, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a gun.

The shooting on Oct. 8 resulted in the death of 34-year-old Saul Villatoro Escoto Eldibrando from Portland.

