Thousands without power in Portland metro

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:54 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Power outages are affecting thousands in the Portland metro area as heavy winds pass through the area.

As early as 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, 11,000 Portland General Electric customers were without power across the area. By 8:45 a.m., the number had dropped sharply to only around 2,500 affected customers.

Pacific Power was also reporting around 180 affected customers in the Portland metro area just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds are expected to continue around 30 miles per hour in the metro area throughout the day, with speeds reaching 40 miles per hour on the eastern side. While the afternoon is looking to remain gusty, speeds are expected to begin dying down through the day.

For current PGE outage conditions, click here. Pacific Power outages can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

