TriMet offering free rides ahead of fare increase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Ahead of the 2024 TriMet fare increase, the Portland metro transit is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

According to TriMet, rides across all buses and MAX lines will be free after 8 p.m. Dec. 31 until service ends early New Year’s Day.

The free fares by TriMet is a recurring offering every year, intended to discourage drinking and driving.

When service resumes the following day, fare will increase by 30 cents for an adult 2½-hour ticket and LIFT single rides and 60 cents for an Adult Day Pass. Fare will also increase by 15 cents for Honored Citizen and Youth 2½-hour tickets and 30 cents for an Honored Citizen or Youth Day Pass.

TriMet says the cost of a month pass won’t be affected.

