Vancouver police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old

Missing 11-year-old Quarnieria Pratcher(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver is asking for peoples help in finding an 11-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.

Quarnieria Pratcher was last seen at her home. She reportedly has a medical condition which places her at more risk.

Quarnieria is described as:

  • 5-feet 1-inches tall
  • 180 pounds
  • Wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, with the number 23 displayed in red on both articles of clothing

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

