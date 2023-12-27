Vancouver police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver is asking for peoples help in finding an 11-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.
Quarnieria Pratcher was last seen at her home. She reportedly has a medical condition which places her at more risk.
Quarnieria is described as:
- 5-feet 1-inches tall
- 180 pounds
- Wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, with the number 23 displayed in red on both articles of clothing
