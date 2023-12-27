Vancouver police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver is asking for peoples help in finding an 11-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.

Quarnieria Pratcher was last seen at her home. She reportedly has a medical condition which places her at more risk.

Quarnieria is described as:

5-feet 1-inches tall



180 pounds



Wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, with the number 23 displayed in red on both articles of clothing



