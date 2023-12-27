Victim in deadly Portland MAX stabbing named, suspect in custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the man found stabbed at a Goose Hollow MAX station on Sunday evening.

Police say investigators have learned the victim is 23-year-old Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.

Emergency responders were first called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. following reports of an “incident with a weapon” on TriMet property. Officers found Orellana-Gavarrete suffering from a stab wound and gave him emergency medical aid before paramedics arrived.

Despite medical assistance, Orellana-Gavarrete died at a nearby hospital.

According to PPB, a fight between Orellana-Gavarrete and Cruz-Aragon happened before the stabbing happened on or near the Providence Park MAX station. Orellana-Gavarrete then rode the train to the Goose Hollow station where he was met by officers and other first responders.

Police say the suspect has since been identified as 22-year-old Edel Cruz-Aragon. On Tuesday, officers located Cruz-Aragon at Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street before taking him into custody.

Cruz-Aragon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

