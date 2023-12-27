Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Victim in deadly Portland MAX stabbing named, suspect in custody

Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.
Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the man found stabbed at a Goose Hollow MAX station on Sunday evening.

Police say investigators have learned the victim is 23-year-old Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.

Emergency responders were first called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. following reports of an “incident with a weapon” on TriMet property. Officers found Orellana-Gavarrete suffering from a stab wound and gave him emergency medical aid before paramedics arrived.

Despite medical assistance, Orellana-Gavarrete died at a nearby hospital.

SEE ALSO: Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures

According to PPB, a fight between Orellana-Gavarrete and Cruz-Aragon happened before the stabbing happened on or near the Providence Park MAX station. Orellana-Gavarrete then rode the train to the Goose Hollow station where he was met by officers and other first responders.

Police say the suspect has since been identified as 22-year-old Edel Cruz-Aragon. On Tuesday, officers located Cruz-Aragon at Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street before taking him into custody.

Cruz-Aragon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

photo
LifeFlight recalled from fiery Newberg crash
A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood
Person hit, killed by 2 cars in SE Portland
Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures.
Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures
Passenger killed in N Portland single-car crash
Passenger killed in single-car crash in N. Portland named by police
Stock photo
Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas

Latest News

TriMet proposes rule change in approach to keep riders safer.
TriMet offering free rides ahead of fare increase
Stock photo
Pedestrian was thrown 70-feet in deadly Gresham hit-and-run: Police
Power lines
Thousands without power in Portland metro
Tuesday night, the Portland Youth Philharmonic celebrated its 100th season.
Portland Youth Philharmonic celebrates 100 seasons