A 7 foot cherry will ‘bing’ in the New Year in Milwaukie

“Bing in the New Year” is a celebration of one of the most widely own cherries in the country and the arrival of 2024!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – “Bing in the New Year” is a celebration of one of the most widely own cherries in the country and the arrival of 2024! The free family-friendly event will be on New Year’s Eve in downtown Milwaukie. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the organizer behind the event to learn more about how it came to be.

To learn more about “Bing in the New Year” click here.

