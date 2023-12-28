Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the scene of a shooting at Mall 205 on Wednesday evening
Police: 3 Portland officers shoot and kill suspected robber outside Mall 205
Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.
Victim in deadly Portland MAX stabbing named, suspect in custody
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Portland police are looking for people who may know about the murder of a homeless man on Dec....
Portland police seek info. in murder of homeless man
Stock image of a Dodge Ram truck possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland on...
Portland police identify truck in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day

Latest News

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas...
Deputy reporting for duty killed in Christmas Eve crash, sheriff’s office says
KPTV Hunger Free Project
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Following grisly, high-profile killings, the University of Idaho is demolishing the off-campus...
Idaho murder house demolished against family wishes