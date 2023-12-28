Car drives through front of McMinnville tanning business.

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – The McMinnville Police Department says one person received minor injuries after a car drove through the front of a tanning shop early Wednesday.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to the Excel Fitness and Tropical Tan business located at 1461 NE Hwy 99W. Early police reports suggested a car had just driven into the building.

After arriving, emergency responders found a 2022 Jeep SUV sticking out of the business’s front.

According to the driver, they accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, sending them into the storefront.

McMinnville P.D. says the driver was uninjured, but one person inside received minor injuries from flying debris. Officers say the person was assisted on-site.

