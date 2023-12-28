‘Christmas miracle’: Jacket-wearing dog gets much-needed rescue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Virginia calls a dog’s journey a “Christmas miracle.”

Holly was seen running around southside Richmond, in bad shape and need of help, but the Richmond Animal Care and Control workers had trouble catching her.

Once they did, the recovery began.

“This chow mix-type dog, wearing a jacket basically, and so we had multiple calls for service. Then we were successful and able to capture her just this past Thursday the 21st,” said Robert Leinberger, Program and Operations supervisor.

When they were able to get to Holly, they noticed just how much she needed their help.

“We were able to remove that jacket, found out she had just a terrible skin condition that’s incredibly uncomfortable for her,” said Leinberger.

That skin condition causes her to have other issues.

“Lead to complications for her as far as the skin-like infections,” said Leinberger. “So now that we have given her care, started the care, I should say, and continuing the care, she’s on the mend. Her skin is starting to get better.”

Some baths and constant care from the shelter employees helped her recovery drastically, but it’s not over yet.

“Her skin is on the mend. It’s starting to improve. She’s getting, you know, proper nutrition, plenty of water and a nice warm bed,” said Leinberger.

These calls aren’t uncommon for Richmond Animal Care and Control, but in this case, seeing Holly in that jacket and the constant calls they were getting, they knew they needed to step in.

“We’re just a little curious to who she might belong to. We want to chat with that person and see maybe they were trying to look for her or don’t realize that she’s loose or do realize that she’s loose and don’t know that she’s currently here,” said Leinberger.

If Holly’s owner can’t be found, they’ll continue caring for her and put her up for adoption once she’s ready.

To support Holly’s progress and other animals, visit Richmond Animal Care and Control or their website.

