Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.(GSK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doctors are warning asthma patients about a big change coming to inhalers.

Starting Monday, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.

Physicians say an authorized generic version that will take its place will work just as well. However, it doesn’t appear to be covered as widely by insurers.

Doctors are urging patients to take action now to get new prescriptions if needed and sort out coverage issues, especially since it’s respiratory virus season.

Industry insiders said GSK is discontinuing Flovent due to Medicaid rebate changes that would force the company to pay large penalties for hiking prices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the scene of a shooting at Mall 205 on Wednesday evening
Police: 3 Portland officers shoot and kill suspected robber outside Mall 205
Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.
Victim in deadly Portland MAX stabbing named, suspect in custody
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Portland police are looking for people who may know about the murder of a homeless man on Dec....
Portland police seek info. in murder of homeless man
Stock image of a Dodge Ram truck possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland on...
Portland police identify truck in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day

Latest News

GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.
Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
New alcohol permit required for delivery drivers
New alcohol permit required for delivery drivers