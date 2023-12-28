Around the House NW
Drier and cloudy Thursday

12-28-23
12-28-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:05 AM PST
Good morning!

Yesterday’s rainfall ended up being very light. This morning things are starting to dry out, but there are still showers around, mainly along the coast and into the coast range. As we go through this morning there is a chance we could see a shower in the Portland metro area. Temperatures are again mild to start the day. The rest of the day will feature drier conditions and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. We’re getting a break from the east wind, unless your out right near the gorge. The wind will start to pick back up again tonight though, especially for the east side of the Portland metro area.

Tomorrow will be another breezy day with a few showers, mainly in the morning. The east wind will die down into the weekend. Saturday will feature a few more showers through the day, but precipitation between Friday and Saturday looks to be very light. We’ll then be mainly dry Sunday and Monday, with a few sunbreaks both days. The weather should be great for celebrating the New Year, with temperatures each day expected to reach highs right around 50° and lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be fairly gray days with a slight chance of showers each day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s.

