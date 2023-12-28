A few showers the next couple of days, dry to start the new year

Although it’s been a bit drippy for some of us, there’s only been .02″ in Portland and .01″ in Salem. Tillamook has seen the most accumulation at .13″. The coast will have the most activity tomorrow with showers in the morning and evening. This will be the same for the valley and metro with around a quarter inch +/- expected and about a half inch along the coast. More on Saturday will get the valley and metro totals up to a half inch more before the year ends. If this plays out as it looks, we will fall shy of 9″ for the month. Not coming that close to the record of 15.24″ in December 2015 and not even getting us in the ten wettest December. New Year’s Eve and Day will be mainly dry. Models are not in agreement with our rain chance starting Tuesday. Some show a cut-off low dropping far enough south for us to not receive any rain and others have it shifted enough north that we will have a chance for showers both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today has under-preformed for the metro area with highs in the upper 40s around the peak of the day. The coast has been very warm today in the upper 50s near 60 in Tillamook. There is still a chance to see the mid-50s tomorrow in the metro area, then drop into the low 50s for a couple of days before dropping a little more into the upper 40s to start the new year. As of this morning, we are still the all-time warmest December. With the last three days expected to be in the 50s, we will at least end the month in 2nd place. Overnight will also be on the warm side. 36 is our season average and it will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s all week.

East wind: A stronger east wind will return tonight and into tomorrow. Tonight, the metro could see gusts up to 30 mph, and tomorrow up to 40. Same with the gorge on the west end. Sustained 25 - 30 mph gusts up to 40.

Cascade snow: Saturday into Sunday is our best chance to see some flakes fall on the mountain. At pass levels, it will have little to no accumulation. At Timberline on Saturday, it could be up a couple of inches at most.

