Gresham police looking for missing man with dementia

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing from Portland Adventist ER early Thursday.

According to police, 66-year-old Stephen Otis has dementia and left the ER around 4:50 a.m.

Otis was last seen wearing dark sweats, a black hoody and a black hat, according to police.

Investigators suggest Otis may have walked to the SE 96th MAX station.

If you see Otis, Gresham P.D. asks you contact police.

