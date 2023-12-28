Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Gresham police looking for missing man with dementia

66-year-old Stephen Otis.
66-year-old Stephen Otis.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing from Portland Adventist ER early Thursday.

According to police, 66-year-old Stephen Otis has dementia and left the ER around 4:50 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli

Otis was last seen wearing dark sweats, a black hoody and a black hat, according to police.

Investigators suggest Otis may have walked to the SE 96th MAX station.

If you see Otis, Gresham P.D. asks you contact police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the scene of a shooting at Mall 205 on Wednesday evening
Police: 3 Portland officers shoot and kill suspected robber outside Mall 205
Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.
Victim in deadly Portland MAX stabbing named, suspect in custody
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Portland police are looking for people who may know about the murder of a homeless man on Dec....
Portland police seek info. in murder of homeless man
Stock image of a Dodge Ram truck possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland on...
Portland police identify truck in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day

Latest News

Car drives through front of McMinnville tanning business.
Car drives through front of McMinnville tanning business
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
New alcohol permit required for delivery drivers
New alcohol permit required for delivery drivers