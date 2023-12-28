Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli

JEWELL Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in a small Oregon community have been living under a boil water notice for a year, and they’re demanding a change.

Folks living in the community of Jewell (about 20 miles east of Seaside) are saying the operator of their water system has failed to treat the E. coli-infested water, and they’ve been left with nowhere to turn.

According to the Clatsop County Health Department, the last time the current well operator Tony Cavin sent back a water sample was last December, when it tested positive for E. coli.

Since then, they said he has not provided follow-up samples or treated the water, that they know of.

One Jewell resident who didn’t want to be named told Fox 12 that for the past year, the water coming out of her faucet has been yellow, and the water in her toilet has turned to a dark brown.

“I pretty much don’t use this water at all, and if I have to use it, it’s bleach city,” she said. “I’ve broken out on my hands, on my face, when I didn’t realize what was going on. I could actually taste it in my mouth.”

She said her family used the water for months, and her husband and daughter also developed rashes, before they were alerted of the contamination.

They now have to drive to a spring miles away to fill up on fresh water, and have paid hundreds on trips to the laundromat.

“I’m affording it because I have to, but there’s a lot of families in here who don’t make as much as I do, and I don’t make that much, I really don’t,” she said.

The Clatsop County Environmental Health Supervisor, Lucas Marshall, said it has been very difficult to contact Cavin about the state of the water, despite attempts to help.

“I believe it’s fairly unusual because our state partners have also had some difficulties with this situation, it’s not something where we have precedents or a map to follow regarding situations like this,” he said. “The community is being held hostage by an operator that will not make the corrective actions to improve the water quality, and make sure that the water is safe, but is also not stepping aside and allowing for another operator to come in and get the system back online.”

OHA representatives told Fox 12 that the boil water notice went into effect on Dec. 15, 2022 and that at the time, Cavin had posted the boil water notice on social media. They said he also submitted a copy of the public notice to the OHA and said that it had been distributed to customers.

However, neighbors told Fox 12 that they did not hear about the boil water notice until a few months after it went into effect.

OHA representatives said that they have not been able to assess civil penalties to Cavin because they haven’t been able to confirm that he is the true owner of the water system.

“OHA is reviewing its legal authority to determine if action will be taken against Mr. Cavin for negligence while the control of the water system facilities is still under dispute,” they said in an email on Wednesday.

Jennifer and Sam Lynch recently took on the property that the pump house and well sit on from the previous owners, and they said they have his roadblock after roadblock in their mission to release Cavin’s hold on the well itself.

“We’ve called the county, we’ve called the state, we’ve called the water master, we’ve talked to a lawyer, we’ve just tried to push this in any direction we can to get the state to enforce the regulations that need to be done so that there’s clean water,” Jennifer Lynch told Fox 12 on Wednesday.

Messages on the door of the well house lay out the hostile response that the couple said they’ve received from Cavin- with ‘private property’, ‘I will call the police if you enter’ and ‘stay out!’ written on the door.

The Lynch’s would like to take on ownership of the well themselves so they can run the system properly, and at this point they said they are just hoping the state will step in.

“What we’re hoping is that the state will enforce the fines that he should’ve had already because there’s tons that have accrued but no one’s enforcing them,” Jennifer Lynch said. “How can there be no repercussions for a community with 47 houses that you’re providing E. coli infested water?”

Multiple neighbors told Fox 12 that Cavin posted in the community Facebook group recently, with a test showing the water to be free of E. coli.

But all they know is that the boil water notice is still in place, and the water is still running yellow.

“It’s affected my life, and my body,” the anonymous neighbor said through tears. “And it’s not healthy for someone to have that much control and have no heart.”

We reached out to Cavin for a comment, but did not receive a response.

The OHA said that the Public Utility Commission has also been contacted about the situation.

