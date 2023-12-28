Mainly dry Thursday and Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been damp and gray, but we haven’t seen much rain yet since precipitation in the valleys has been so light. PDX has only recorded a few hundredths of an inch, as of 7:00 p.m. It has also been gusty- especially for the east side! Peak gusts around Troutdale have been near 50 MPH, with 35-45 MPH gusts recorded in east Portland. It’ll remain breezy for the west end of the Gorge through Friday.

Portland area high temperatures topped out in the upper 40s/low 50s.

Another couple showers will pass through tonight, then we’ve got a mainly dry day on tap Thursday. Friday and Saturday won’t be too wet, either, with just a couple light shower opportunities as a weak low pressure system offshore starts to fall apart on its trek northward. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s as we head into the weekend. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will both be mainly dry days with some pops of sunshine. Nice weather for NYE festivities!

Another weak low pressure system offshore could spin some more shower opportunities our way Tuesday/Wednesday, but more than likely we’ll see gray skies and drier conditions.

