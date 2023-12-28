Portland General Electric to raise rates 18% for residential customers in 2024

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a PGE customer, get ready for a few extra dollars on your energy bill starting in the new year.

The energy provider is raising rates by 18% in 2024, and for some, that really adds up.

PGE customer Brea Pratt spoke with us in Northwest Portland on Thursday, where she’s been living for nearly a year. She currently pays $1,500 for a studio apartment and she said the electric bills add up.

“In the winter it definitely cranks up. I paid $120 for my electric bill last month,” Pratt said.

An 18% increase would be about $20 more per month at that rate, and Pratt said at this point, it would still be too much.

“I can’t even renew my lease at the point I’m at right now, so no, I wouldn’t be able to pay that,” she said. “20 dollars might not seem like a big deal to some people, but at the moment I’m even struggling to eat…it costs too much to live, it costs too much to exist.”

PGE representatives said the new rate was determined by updated power supply costs, clean energy investments, and system upgrades.

Cedar Andre has lived in Northwest Portland since May, and he said even though said even though this increase won’t have much of an impact on him, the rising costs of living will catch up to everyone.

“It gets more and more expensive to just exist in the same spot and I’m not even doing anything,” Andre said. “It feels really unsustainable. I don’t know, I don’t think it’s so crazy to want to live in Portland and not pay crazy amounts of money just to live here.”

The rate increase in 2022 was 8%, and in 2023 it was nearly 9%. The 18% increase in 2024 means a nearly 35% increase in total since 2021.

Those who spoke with us said that it’s only adding to the strain of the already-rising rents.

“Everybody I know is struggling to pay their rent right now, like everybody I know,” Pratt said. “There’s rich people, poor people, all in between, unable to make payments on what their house is.”

“The cost is very prohibitive for people just to have a life that they enjoy even, not just surviving,” Andre added.

The Oregon Energy Trust recommends a few methods to save on energy:

Install LED bulbs in your most frequently used lights to save the most on energy costs—kitchens and bathrooms are a great place to start. Look for the Energy Trust logo at participating retailers.

Turn off lights when not needed and use motion sensors for outdoor lighting.

Unplug battery chargers for mobile phones, tablets, laptops and other devices when not in use—they use energy even when they’re not actively charging anything.

Group office and entertainment equipment on easily accessible power strips that can be switched off.

PGE offers rebates and incentives for energy efficiency, which you can learn more about here.

You can also find more resources for saving energy and bill assistance from the Oregon Energy Trust here.

