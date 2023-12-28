Around the House NW
Portland police respond to shooting in neighborhood near Mall 205

Several police officers responded to a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood near Mall 205 on Wednesday afternoon.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several police officers responded to a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood near Mall 205 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police statement, an officer was involved in the shooting.

Traffic was affected near Mall 205. Southeast 96th Ave. was closed between SE Washington St. and SE Main St.

Most of the mall’s parking lot was also closed. The closures were expected to last several hours.

No further information was immediately avaliable.

