Portland police seek info. in murder of homeless man

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are looking for people who may know more about the murder of a homeless man in the Buckman neighborhood.

On Dec. 6, 49-year-old Michael Hart, also known as “Nomad,” was shot and killed in the Buckman neighborhood.

At the time of the killing, police said Hart was camping in a tent.

A man was shot and killed in the Buckman neighborhood of Portland on Wednesday afternoon according to police.

Investigators want to speak with other people who were staying in the area who may have more information about Hart or his murder.

Police said they were also interested in a trailer, which was moved to an unknown location shortly after the murder. Investigators believe the people associated with the trailer may be witnesses or have information about the murder.

Police are looking for the people associated with this trailer, who they believe may know more about a murder. (KPTV)

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and refer to case number 23-315311.

