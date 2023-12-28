PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she brought her kitten to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital barely responsive and dyed pink.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood brought in the kitten on Dec. 12 severely hypothermic and in shock.

Zurcher-Wood reportedly told the vet the cat was sick, so she cleaned her with Windex, Spic and Span and rubbing alcohol.

Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital. (Oregon Humane Society)

The vet says she didn’t seem to understand that the chemicals were toxic to the cat and brought the bottle of Windex in with her.

Zurcher-Wood was taken into custody the following week, and charged with two counts of Animal Abuse in the 2nd Degree.

This is not the first time Zurcher-Wood has run into legal troubles. The Portland woman was previously arrested after trying to kidnap a child while wielding a machete. For that, she was convicted for Attempt To Commit A Class B Felony, First-Degree Bias Crime, and Menacing.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the kitten is now healthy and is currently with a foster family.

