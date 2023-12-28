Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital

Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital.
Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital.(Oregon Humane Society)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she brought her kitten to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital barely responsive and dyed pink.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood brought in the kitten on Dec. 12 severely hypothermic and in shock.

Zurcher-Wood reportedly told the vet the cat was sick, so she cleaned her with Windex, Spic and Span and rubbing alcohol.

Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital.
Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital.(Oregon Humane Society)

The vet says she didn’t seem to understand that the chemicals were toxic to the cat and brought the bottle of Windex in with her.

Zurcher-Wood was taken into custody the following week, and charged with two counts of Animal Abuse in the 2nd Degree.

This is not the first time Zurcher-Wood has run into legal troubles. The Portland woman was previously arrested after trying to kidnap a child while wielding a machete. For that, she was convicted for Attempt To Commit A Class B Felony, First-Degree Bias Crime, and Menacing.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the kitten is now healthy and is currently with a foster family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the scene of a shooting at Mall 205 on Wednesday evening
Police: 3 Portland officers shoot and kill suspected robber outside Mall 205
Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.
Victim in deadly Portland MAX stabbing named, suspect in custody
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Portland police are looking for people who may know about the murder of a homeless man on Dec....
Portland police seek info. in murder of homeless man
Stock image of a Dodge Ram truck possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland on...
Portland police identify truck in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day

Latest News

66-year-old Stephen Otis.
Gresham police looking for missing man with dementia
Car drives through front of McMinnville tanning business.
Car drives through front of McMinnville tanning business
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli
Jewell community still under boil water notice a year after water tests positive for E. coli