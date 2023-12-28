Shigella cases on the rise in Multnomah County’s homeless community

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Health Department is sounding the alarm about an infectious disease spreading in the homeless community called Shigella.

County health officials said out of the 55 cases they’ve been tracking since 2021, 45 of them occurred over the last four months.

Shigella is a bacterial illness that is spread through fecal matter. A person becomes infected through their mouth by consuming contaminated food or water, touching contaminated surfaces and then not washing hands after, or during sex. Symptoms include diarrhea, a fever, stomach cramps, and vomiting, lasting anywhere between three to 10 days.

James Johnson said he’s been having stomach pains and diarrhea for the last three days and doesn’t know why.

“This is a gut pain,” Johnson said. “Whatever I eat, it just hurts. It’s not right.”

Courtney Dodds, Communications Director for the Union Gospel Mission, said three people at their winter shelter in Southeast Portland came down with symptoms Tuesday night. One was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It hasn’t been confirmed Shigella is the cause but Dodds said symptoms are consistent with the disease.

“Our biggest concern is for the people unfortunately when you’re living outside,” Dodds said. “You don’t have good access to sanitation to begin with. Just to be sick with a stomach virus when you’re living outside is just miserable.”

The best way to treat Shigella is through an antibiotic many are receiving after being hospitalized.

The county said the best way to prevent the disease is to wash hands but do note the data is showing nearly two-thirds of current cases spread through sex.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services said they handed out more than 200 hygiene kits during the Longest Night Remembrance Event on Dec. 21. Their outreach teams are also handing out kits too. But the Health Department said they’re holding off handing out their own hygiene kits as of now.

“If this was isolated to a specific neighborhood, then that’s something that we’ve we have coordinated in the past,” Teresa Everson, Multnomah County Deputy Health Office said. “We could certainly do that again, but we don’t have a specific geographic area to focus those efforts on.”

Cameron Nelson said not only does he want to see the county hand out more hygiene kits, but also more places to use the bathroom. At the end of the day, Nelson said the homeless community just needs help.

“It’s pretty hard to stay clean and to have some kind of hygiene having to be out here all the time,” Nelson said.

