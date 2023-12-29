1,500 fentanyl pills seized during Vancouver stolen car operation.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Multiple arrests have been made following a coordinated effort into stolen cars led by the Vancouver Police Department.

The Stolen Vehicle Operation (SVO) took place Thursday in collaboration with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol Aviation Unit, and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Vancouver police, during one incident, a non-plated stolen car from Vancouver was identified thanks to distinctive features. As officers approached the driver, the suspect fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit and the deployment of a taser, the suspect was apprehended for possession of a stolen vehicle. A shaved key and other known auto theft tools were discovered in the stolen vehicle.

In a separate ongoing investigation, officers targeted an individual involved in distributing fentanyl, unlawfully possessing firearms, and having a stolen car. The 35-year-old Vancouver resident was found in downtown Vancouver in unlawful possession of a handgun and fentanyl. A subsequent search warrant at the suspect’s motel room led to the recovery of approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of heroin, methamphetamine, and an additional firearm.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Clark County Jail, facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The Vancouver police say four additional arrests occurred on suspects wanted for various outstanding felony crimes and warrants.

No names were released.

