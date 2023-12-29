Gray and drippy at times Friday

Good morning and happy Friday!

We are starting the morning off with mild temperatures and breezy winds on the eastern side of the Portland metro area. That breeze will increase for more in the metro today. We’ll see gusts up to 40 MPH possible. We also have some light showers around. I would expect a few showers this morning, then drier closer to afternoon. The showers will start to return as we get closer to this evening, but through the day a shower is possible. We’ll see a little more rain tonight. Rainfall totals look to be pretty light through the day, totaling somewhere between 0.1″-0.25″. Highs today should climb in the low to mid 50s.

Rain showers will continue through the day tomorrow but looks pretty light. Expect things to dry out by Sunday morning. We’ll start fairly cloudy Sunday, but could see some sunshine for your afternoon. It should be a very nice day to celebrate New Year’s Eve, with a high of 50°. Overnight lows could be slightly warmer than average, but still chilly in the upper 30s. New Year’s Day will continue to be dry, with partly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 40s.

We’ll see cloudy skies through next week and highs in the upper 40s. We see another chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but there will be plenty of dry time Tuesday through Thursday.

