Man wanted for Centennial neighborhood murder arrested after 4-hour standoff with police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted for the murder of Richard Newman, 58, in the Centennial neighborhood earlier this month was arrested on Friday after a four-hour standoff with police.

Jessie Garza III, 30, surrendered to officers after late Thursday night after firing shots towards officers, causing several blocks to be shut down.

According to police, Garza began firing shots at the officers after they cornered him in an apartment complex on the 2700 block of Southeast 148th Avenue.

At 12:03 a.m. Garza came out of the apartment and surrendered to police.

Garza was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a warrant for Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm, Coercion with a Firearm, Burglary in the First Degree with a Firearm (2 counts), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts).

Garza is accused of shooting and killing Newman on Dec. 14 in an apartment in the 16500 block of Southeast Bush Street.

