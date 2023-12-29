Around the House NW
Deadly shooting in Gresham: Police investigate

By Anne Murphy
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly shooting that occurred Thursday evening near SE Orient Dr. and SE Anderson Rd. is being investigated by Gresham Police, according to a release from the Gresham Police Department.

One person had been shot at the scene when officers responded to a disturbance call shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers gave medical aid but the person did not survive and is not being identified at this time.

Investigators with the Gresham Police Department and the East County Major Crimes Team have been interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and reviewing video of the incident.

Individuals involved in the disturbance and shooting have been contacted by police.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call their tip line: 503-618-2719

