Police seeking witnesses, dash cam footage in Gresham murder

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - An autopsy revealed that a man who was found dead on Tuesday was murdered, and police are asking for help finding a suspect.

On Tuesday morning, Gresham police and paramedics were called out to Southeast Division Street and 109 Avenue. People had called 911 to report a man on the sidewalk who was unresponsive.

Paramedics determined that Cody J. Funk, 35, was dead. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner confirmed that Funk was murdered. He was experiencing homelessness at the time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case, or anyone who had contact with Cody in the days leading up to Dec. 26, to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719. Additionally, investigators are asking anyone who drove a vehicle with a dash mounted camera on Division near 190 Ave., between midnight and 9:30 a.m., on Dec 26, to check their camera to see if it recorded anything at that location.

Gresham Police Department partners with Crimestoppers of Oregon. Information can be anonymously report through their website at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or by using their mobile app.

