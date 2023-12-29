Portland traffic deaths in 2023 surpasses last year’s record

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As people make plans to ring in the new year, officials are reminding everyone to be safe on the roads. This comes after Portland saw four deadly crashes between Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Portland police said with several days remaining in 2023, traffic deaths this year have already outpaced last year.

Portland police traffic investigators had an especially busy 48-hour stretch responding to four separate deadly crashes. Police said a combination of impairment and speed were factors in at least three of these four cases, and they urge everyone to plan ahead.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the crash on Christmas Eve happened on North Columbia Blvd. and North Oregonian Avenue. Police identified the passenger who died as 18-year-old Mckenzie Libro.

The driver, 18-year-old Eleice Muldoon, was arrested for charges including negligent homicide and DUII.

“It really is sad. I’ve been seeing a lot more signs of deadly intersections,” Timothy, a community member, said.

PPB said there were three deadly crashes on Christmas day.

Just after midnight on Christmas, investigators said a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 106th Avenue. They said a suspected drunk driver who drove through the scene of the investigation was taken into custody.

Then around 1 p.m. on Monday, police said a driver was killed in a single-car crash at Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Taylors Ferry Road.

A few hours later, at around 5 p.m., officers responded to a deadly crash at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Authorities said this incident involved multiple cars, and one person was killed. They said two suspected drunk drivers drove through that scene.

PPB said their count of fatal crashes in Portland this year is more than 70 compared to 68 in 2022. Portland police said their data includes suicides, medical updates, and private property.

Authorities urge people stay safe during these final few days of 2023.

People we spoke with said they are planning to avoid being on the road as they ring in the new year.

“I’m just going to be staying in for the night with my grandparents and my brothers at home. And we’re just going to be taking it easy,” Keegan, a community member, said.

Anyone with information about any of these crashes is asked to contact police.

