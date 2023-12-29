PPB, area providers take new approach to battle addiction in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday afternoon, various public health providers and officers met to discuss their new tactic to battle addiction in Portland.

At the Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland, mental health and addiction recovery service providers alongside the Portland Police Bureau’s Bike Squad met for a mid-day check for day two of the Provider-Police Joint Connection pilot project.

“I had a gentleman that we met on 6th and Glisan,” said one worker. “We walked him over here to the BHRC. He’s been here before. He is going to sleep outside of Allies in Change so he can get on the methadone program and hopefully engage in services because he was interested in detox. He signed in with The Miracles Club.”

“We got him signed up to come in to our office for peer support and we referred him out to get help with treatment,” added another. “He seemed very engaged, so hopefully we can follow up on that.”

It’s a different approach to what PPB has been doing under Measure 110: giving people they see using drugs in public a fine and a number to call for treatment. Now they are giving people an option to immediately talk to service providers on standby.

“I don’t know where and who and all these different service providers, but luckily the folks we are working with here know exactly where, what’s open, what beds, and the criteria for that,” said Officer David Baer with PPB’s Central Bike Squad. “So we quickly can get people into resources.”

Officer Baer said the project started at conference held by the Oregon Attorney General on the fentanyl crisis in November.

“The bike squad was invited to speak at that,” Baer said. Through contacts we made at that conference, the bike squad was introduced to two of the service providers that are here today. We met them for coffee at the Society Hotel in Old Town and decided this is what we are going to do.”

In South Park Blocks in downtown Portland, PPB officers called in providers to talk to two people.

“While we were out here a couple other people walked up, so we let them know what we are here to offer,” said Matthew Cavett, with Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon. “See what they wanted, what they needed, see if we can meet them where they are at. Get them what they need and try to stop everything that’s going on out here. They are having a hard time and we’re not trying to make it harder.”

In that interaction, one person received a citation and three were directed to treatment.

In first day of the pilot project two weeks ago, out of the 67 people who were approached, 17 agreed to talk to service providers, with one person driven immediately to detox.

Those involved in this project say it might seem like a small number, but those interactions build connections and trust that will hopefully lead to recovery.

“People do want help and they are seeking services that include detox, treatment, and all the other range of behavioral health services that we can support connections to without criminal penalties,” said Janie Gullickson, the Executive Director of MHAAO. “It just takes right place, the right time, real response and then people actually do accept the help that is offered.”

