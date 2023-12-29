Scattered showers return tonight and continue through tomorrow

Temperatures did not disappoint today. We only hit 49 for our low this morning and reached 54 just before 3 pm today in Portland. Tomorrow has the potential to again be in the low to mid-50s. NYE and NYD will be slightly cooler in the upper 40s. The first week of the new year will be at or above average in the mid to upper 40s. There are hints cooler weather is coming in the second week. Many things could change, so we’ll keep an eye on it and update you as changes happen. Overnight temperatures will be warm tonight, at least in the mid-40s. Then drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s for the remainder of the extended forecast. Thursday night into Friday does have the potential to be in the mid-30s, right on average.

As we expected showers today have been very light. Only the coast has measured rainfall from .02″ in Astoria to .22″ in Florence. The showers will return later tonight, and a bit more is expected tomorrow. We’re expecting about a quarter inch in PDX, a half inch in the valley, and along the coast. If this forecast holds, we will fall shy of 9″ for the month. New Year’s Eve/Day still looks dry with some sunshine. Tuesday will feature more cloud cover and the next chance for showers. Most models show late-day showers that linger into Wednesday afternoon. Thursday should be dry with a shower chance again on Friday.

Cascade snow. Snow is expected on Saturday and Sunday morning, but it’s not much. Snow levels drop briefly to 4000′ Sunday morning before quickly rising to 5500. Hopefully, we can keep the trend of colder weather for the mountain the second week of January and get some good snow up at the ski areas.

