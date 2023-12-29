Around the House NW
Shelter-in-place order for Centennial Neighborhood

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A shelter in place order has been set on the Centennial Neighborhood of Portland after a suspect fired at police officers, PPB said.

A tactical team is responding to the area of Southeast 148 Avenue, just south of Southeast Division Street.

Portland officers have set up a perimeter and roads are closed to all traffic between Southeast Division Street and Southeast Woodward Street, Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast 153 Avenue.

Within that perimeter, the Public Alerts system has been activated. Community members have been asked to shelter in place, remain inside and lock all doors and windows.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

