Sneaker wave warning in effect for Oregon, South Washington coasts this weekend

A massive wave caused by extremely strong winds at Cape Disappointment on Mon. Dec. 26, 2022.(clifford paguio | Clifford Paguio)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service issued a sneaker wave warning that will be in effect through Saturday night. Cannon Beach Fire Department says if you are headed to the coast, to go with a sense of caution, especially for kids and pets.

The sneaker wave warning is advised from South Washington all the way down to the Central Oregon Coast.

Jason Smith of CBFD says there was unusually high surf which generated a 20-25 foot swell. It also brough debris 100 yards from the edge of the beach throughout the day, Thursday at high tide.

Smith says there were massive amounts of people taking videos and not paying attention to the ocean.

”There was a group of people that were in lawn chairs and unfortunately they got hit by a wave surge, a sneaker wave, and luckily they were not swept out, but they did get impacted by the wave,” says Smith. “I also saw several children running in and out of the wave, trying to outrun the wave, which is something that’s extremely dangerous with the amount of energy that the waves carry. The parents are downplaying the true severity that this ocean can have. If somebody were to be running in and out of the waves, they lose their footing, they get hit by the wave, and then it starts dragging them out, then they’re at the mercy of the currents in the ocean.”

Smith says it’s difficult for fire department crews to initiate rescues and sometimes they must wait for the Coast Guard, which can be up to a 20-minute wait.

”We can’t even get our Jet Ski’s down to the beach when we have massive waves impacting where we would launch,” says Smith.

Logs brushed up from the water can also be dangerous.

“We get a lot of people that logs will roll onto them and injure their arms or their legs.”

If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

