Suspect who shot at police arrested

Police lights
Police lights
By Anne Murphy and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The suspect who fired shots at police officers in the Centennial Neighborhood of Portland has been taken into custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The suspect was wanted by police concerning a recent murder investigation.

Officers responded Thursday at 8:09 p.m. to a report that a wanted suspect had been seen in the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 143rd Avenue.

Officers found the suspect leaving an apartment and driving away, and deployed spike strips that deflated the suspects’ car tires.

The suspect drove to an apartment in the 2700 block of Southeast 148th Avenue and was challenged by officers.

He produced a handgun and began firing shots at officers, officers moved for cover as the suspect ran into the apartment.

He continued to fire at officers while inside the apartment.

Due to the immediate threat of death or serious injury, PPB officers surrounded the apartment, closed area roads and sidewalks and activated the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team.

The Public Alerts system was activated to notify the nearby community of the incident with an order to stay inside, lock doors and windows and stay away from external windows.

At 12:03 a.m. the suspect came out of the apartment and surrendered to police. He was arrested and will be identified after he is booked on charges.

No shots were fired by officers and no injuries have been reported.

