Vancouver man recklessly driving BMW stopped with spike strips

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies stopped a reckless driver with tire spike strips early Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the driver took off in their silver 2004 BMW after officers tried to pull them over for a traffic stop in Astoria.

Police said the driver headed toward Warrenton, where Warrenton police officers clocked the car driving recklessly at 120 mph.

The BMW was last seen heading east on Highway 26 south of Seaside.

Washington County deputies spotted the car driving near Highway 26 and Highway 47 and got behind the car but the driver sped off.

Deputies then got in front of the speeding BMW and successfully used spike strips to slow it down.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Joshua Sckeetz of Vancouver, Washington, continued driving on flat tires while heading into the city of Banks. Deputies used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to stop the BMW before pinning it in with patrol cars.

As deputies approached the car Sckeetz started ingesting a powdered substance chased with Mountain Dew that was believed to be a powdered Fentanyl, police said.

Sckeetz was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Once released from the hospital, Sckeetz was booked in the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Felon in possession of a restricted weapon

Recklessly endangering another person (two counts)

Reckless driving

Clark County warrants (two)

Beaverton municipal court warrant

A passenger in the BMW, 30-year-old Savannah Lalonde, was taken to jail for a warrant out of Skamania County, Washington. A second passenger was released at the scene.

