Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Vancouver man recklessly driving BMW stopped with spike strips

Washington County deputies arrest a BMW driver after a chase that started in Astoria, Oregon.
Washington County deputies arrest a BMW driver after a chase that started in Astoria, Oregon.(WCSO)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies stopped a reckless driver with tire spike strips early Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the driver took off in their silver 2004 BMW after officers tried to pull them over for a traffic stop in Astoria.

Police said the driver headed toward Warrenton, where Warrenton police officers clocked the car driving recklessly at 120 mph.

The BMW was last seen heading east on Highway 26 south of Seaside.

Washington County deputies spotted the car driving near Highway 26 and Highway 47 and got behind the car but the driver sped off.

Deputies then got in front of the speeding BMW and successfully used spike strips to slow it down.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Joshua Sckeetz of Vancouver, Washington, continued driving on flat tires while heading into the city of Banks. Deputies used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to stop the BMW before pinning it in with patrol cars.

As deputies approached the car Sckeetz started ingesting a powdered substance chased with Mountain Dew that was believed to be a powdered Fentanyl, police said.

Sckeetz was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Once released from the hospital, Sckeetz was booked in the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Felon in possession of a restricted weapon
  • Recklessly endangering another person (two counts)
  • Reckless driving
  • Clark County warrants (two)
  • Beaverton municipal court warrant

A passenger in the BMW, 30-year-old Savannah Lalonde, was taken to jail for a warrant out of Skamania County, Washington. A second passenger was released at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect who shot at police arrested
Man who shot at Portland police arrested, booked on murder and attempted murder
Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital.
Portland woman arrested after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital
Outside the scene of a shooting at Mall 205 on Wednesday evening
Police: 3 Portland officers shoot and kill suspected robber outside Mall 205
Shigella cases on the rise in Multnomah County’s homeless community
Shigella cases on the rise in Multnomah County’s homeless community
Electric lines
Portland General Electric raising rates for residential customers in 2024

Latest News

Richard Newman
Man wanted for Centennial neighborhood murder arrested after 4-hour standoff with police
1,500 fentanyl pills seized during Vancouver stolen car operation.
1,500 fentanyl pills seized during Vancouver stolen car operation
Homicide suspect who shot at police arrested
Murder suspect who shot at police arrested
Deadly shooting in Gresham: Police investigate
Deadly shooting in Gresham: Police investigate
Police investigate deadly shooting in Gresham
Deadly shooting in Gresham: Police investigate