Elderly man hit and killed by car while using crosswalk in Astoria

Crosswalk at Marine Drive and 17th Street in Astoria, Oregon.
Crosswalk at Marine Drive and 17th Street in Astoria, Oregon.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hit by a car and died while using a crosswalk in Astoria on Friday, according to police.

A 911 call came in at 11:49 a.m. and the victim was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance where they were pronounced dead, according to the Astoria Police Department.

Police identified the victim as Edward Mosey, 79.

Mosey was walking in the crosswalk at Marine Drive and 17th Street when he was hit by a 2016 Honda CRY being driven by 70-year-old Yvonna Soule of Ocean Park, Washington.

Soule stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Oregon State Police have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

