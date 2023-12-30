Flavored tobacco ban paused days before going into effect

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A flavored tobacco ban that was days away from going into effect has been put on pause.

The Oregon Court of Appeals has temporarily halted enforcement of Multnomah County’s flavored tobacco and nicotine product ban set to go into effect Jan. 1.

“Oh, it took a lot of weight off my shoulders,” said Sheila Laplante, manager at Vape Lounge and Tobacco Land. “I couldn’t figure out what we were going to do next week with all this product.”

Laplante and other smoke shop managers we spoke to on Friday were happy to hear enforcement of the ban had been halted.

“Vape is 99% of our revenue,” Laplante said.

The ordinance was passed by Multnomah County in Dec. 2022, with commissioners hoping to deter young people from smoking and vaping.

In the court order issued this week, concerns were cited from tobacco sellers that the ban would force businesses to close. Laplante said kids need to be protected, but a sweeping ban is not the answer.

“It wasn’t going to solve a problem,” Laplante said. “Find a way to take care of the youth other than close an over 21 vape store down. I don’t want any of the kids out on a street corner buying juice from someone out of the back of their car or buying disposable vapes out of the back of their car that you have no idea where they come from. I just want to keep the shops open, people working, and our kids protected. That can be done without banning.”

Multnomah County released a statement on Friday saying the ordinance would go into effect, but would not be enforced for now.

