Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic basketball held in gyms across Portland

It’s a big weekend for high school basketball in the area, including the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, held across multiple gyms in Portland.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a big weekend for high school basketball in the area, including the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, held across multiple gyms in Portland.

Four gyms, three days and all 10 of the top teams in Oregon meet in the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, including the top two, for now, who just may meet again come March at the Chiles Center.

The second-ranked Techsters last won it all in 2019 and are loaded again under the guidance of Beaver alum Eric Knox.

The Reigning champs from Clackamas at number one for Korey Landolt, both squads up to the holiday classic challenge on the court at Franklin High.

