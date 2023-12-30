Around the House NW
PBOT sets sights on improving N Portland outdoor areas

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is setting its sights on some improvements for a particular spot in the city, called North Portland in Motion.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mat Randol grew up across the street from George Park, an area PBOT is considering making changes, and he’s part of a group of people trying to convince city leaders to build out the playground and add some lighting.

“We’re just trying to bring it full circle,” he said. “I feel like this neighborhood, my momma would always say people kind of forget Saint John’s. They forget North Portland.”

Randol’s on board for aspects of PBOT’s North Portland in Motion plans, including the parts that detail the creation of a network of 11 miles worth of new greenways.

“We’re trying to get people outdoors,” he explained, “and the youth outside instead of being on video games all the time.”

PBOT said greenways provide a safe, comfortable way for people to travel by foot or bike, and Randol described that as “just another great for people to get together and talk to each other.”

PBOT also has ideas to add speed bumps around the area, new crossings for pedestrians and also additional speed radar sensors. They said that should calm traffic patterns.

“It’s incredibly important,” Randol said. “I think it gets more people to come here.”

The community is able to weigh-in on the changes that could come to north Portland by participating in an online survey running through January 31.

