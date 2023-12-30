Police: Gresham man involved in ‘multiple physical confrontations’ before deadly shooting

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man killed in a shooting on Thursday had been in several fights, according to Gresham police.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Gresham police were called out near the intersection of Southeast Orient Drive and Southeast Anderson Road.

A person later identified as 34-year-old Austin Brand, from Damascus, had been involved in several fights in that area. Brand was shot in the final fight. Arriving officers attempted first aid, but Brand died at the scene.

Investigators have been interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and reviewing video of the incident. Detectives contacted the subjects involved in the various fights and shooting.

“This is a complex investigation,” Detective Adam Wright said. “We are still reviewing the actions of those involved to determine whose actions were criminal and if any were justifiable self-defense.”

When the investigation is completed it will be reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives believe members of the public may have had contact with Brand in the Damascus area on Thursday evening. Police are asking anyone who had contact with Brand or witnessed the disturbances to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

