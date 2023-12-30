Showers today then it dries up heading into the new year

Just after 5 am lows are in the upper 40s. A bit cooler than yesterday but still very warm. Highs yesterday reached 55 in Portland, and today it could reach the the 50s again, just slightly cooler. Starting tomorrow it will drop back into the upper 40s, and we will stay in the mid to upper 40s through the start of the new year. Last night/this morning is the last we should be in the mid to upper 40s for our lows. It will drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s for this first week of the month. We are on track to be the second warmest December on record, but only by a very small amount.

Rain yesterday got us another .10″ taking our total to 8.58″ for December. It will be another drizzly day with most models in agreement we will get another .30″ +/-. Dry conditions take us into the start of the new year. A cut-off low will pass two our south Tuesday night into Wednesday. This should result in some wrap-around showers. These are always tricky to predict. Thursday still looks dry with another chance for showers Friday.

Cascade Snow. Snow levels are dropping this morning to around 4000′. Timberline could see an inch or two, but the rest of the ski areas and the pass will have rain, possibly mixed precipitation.

