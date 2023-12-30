Woman killed after being hit by car in Gresham

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman hit by a car in Gresham died at the scene on Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Gresham officers were called out to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Southeast 182 Avenue.

An off-duty paramedic was nearby and gave the woman first aid while waiting for additional first responders. Despite the efforts of the paramedic and additional medical crews, the woman died.

The woman was not using a crosswalk while crossing the street at the time of the crash. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigation.

Officers shut down traffic on Southeast 192 Avenue between Southeast Division Street and Southeast Main Street for the investigation.

No arrests were made and traffic was re-opened around 8 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken with an officer or has information about the case is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719.

