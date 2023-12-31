Around the House NW
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle, car crash in SE Portland

FILE
FILE(HNN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead and another injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the crash near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

Portland firefighters said the motorcycle driver died at the scene, and a passenger on the motorcycle was injured and taken to a hospital.

While police investigate the crash, Southeast 122nd Avenue will be closed in both directions between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Ash Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-336454.

