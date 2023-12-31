Around the House NW
Foggy mornings and dry weather heading into January

Shower chances return on Tuesday
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We saw a mainly gray Saturday in Portland with light showers at times. Rain totals were in the hundredths of an inch for the west side, while PDX recorded .15″. High temperatures around Portland were in the low 50s. We’ll stay mainly dry the rest of the night and remain dry through New Year’s Day. Dense fog is developing in some areas, with visibility down to a quarter mile for spots around Hillsboro and the west end of the Gorge.

Inversion season makes for tricky forecasting on whether or not we’ll see the sun on dry days. I think many of us will wake up to dense fog Sunday morning, and while some of us will see a few sun breaks, some of us stay pretty gray. It’ll be a similar story on Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s both days and wind is expected to stay calm.

A low pressure system swinging to our south will bring us our next rain chance Tuesday and early Wednesday. Thursday is still looking dry. There’s some uncertainty with the Friday/Saturday forecast, but models are indicating a cooler wet system could be on the way, which would mean some valley rain and mountain snow. At the moment, it’s not looking like a strong or soaking wet system.

Generally speaking, it’s going to be a very mild first week of of 2024.

