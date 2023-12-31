Around the House NW
Foggy start to a dry day

Foggy start, dry day
Foggy start, dry day(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs made it to the low 50s in Portland, and rain totaled .15″ giving us 8.73″ for the month. Dense fog is impacting the Portland metro and valley areas causing low visibility down to a quarter mile. Astoria is the only location on the coast right now with low visibility, and it’s at ½ mile. Some areas in the valley may not clear out before the next round of fog starts developing later tonight. Temperatures today and tomorrow could make it into the upper 40s where the fog has less of an impact and we’re staying dry both days as well.

Low-pressure moving to our south could bring us some showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Thursday still looks dry. There is a question mark on Friday and Saturday. We’ve been watching the possibility of a cooler wet system moving over Oregon and Washington instead of splitting and going around us. This would give us valley rain and mountain snow, but with it being a week away, we’re watching for changes.

