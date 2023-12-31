‘It’s just unbelievable’: Portland Police search for four people after crashing SUV into home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hung Le and his family were heading to bed around 3 a.m. Saturday morning when an SUV slammed into his childhood home. The crash tore up most of the house and nearly hit his brother and his brother’s girlfriend in bed.

“It sounded like a bomb going off,” Le said.

He said it took about an hour before police arrived.

“There’s a living room that’s you know 20 feet long and a hallway with a bunch of rooms and it went through to the first room,” he said.

Portland Police said four people, including the driver, immediately jumped out of the Mercedes and ran from the scene at Southeast 99th Avenue and Harold Street. None of them have been found yet.

Le said he got a look at one of them as they left.

“It’s just unbelievable, like, I’m at a loss for words, you know? I think, you know, they could’ve stayed around,” he said.

Le said they’re likely going to have to stay in a hotel until their home can be fixed, but he still feels grateful no one was hurt.

“Things happen in a blink of an eye you know and I guess I just feel really lucky I guess that nobody was in the living room when that happened because that car was so fast nobody could’ve avoided getting hit by that,” he said.

If you’d like to help Le’s family, you can donate here.

