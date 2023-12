PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are responding to a man who was stabbed in Portland on Saturday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man was stabbed on Killingsworth between MLK and Garfield. He was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

Officers found and arrested a suspect. During the investigation, Killingsworth is closed from MLK to Garfield.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.