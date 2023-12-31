Portland music store broken into twice

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local Portland music store said they were safe from thieves for nearly two years, but recently had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from their walls.

In spring of 2022, Shelly Garrett, the Executive Director of Artichoke Community Music, said they were broken into four times.

They hadn’t had a break in for nearly two years but were broken into virtually back-back on December 19th and 23rd.

“Two guys came in,” Garrett explained, “and grabbed six guitars. They were in here less than 20 minutes.”

Artichoke Community Music has been around for 50 years. When it comes to running a place known for selling instruments, learning how to play them or perform with them on what she calls a “world-class stage,” crime is a part of that because “instrument stores are just targets.”

As a consignment store, she said when instruments are stolen, they pay the owners 70% of the value. With eight guitars stolen during the break-ins, she said writing out checks has been “painful.”

Garrett said they have received a considerable amount of community support, which she is grateful for because they run on volunteers and donations.

Following the break-ins, she said they have had one of most lucrative months they’ve ever had.

If you’d like to support Artichoke Community Music, you can find a link to their upcoming shows here.

