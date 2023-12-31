Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

PPB recovers 9 stolen cars

Felon with a gun arrested in final 2023 stolen car operation
Felon with a gun arrested in final 2023 stolen car operation(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the final stolen car operation of the year, PPB recovered nine cars and arrested eight people on warrants.

On Thursday, officers from the Portland Police Bureau conducted their final stolen car operation of the year.

The operation produced:

  • 20 car stops
  • 9 stolen cars recovered
  • 9 custodies
  • 1 gun
  • 8 arrest warrants served
  • 2 cars elude

The stolen car apprehended to stop ration was 1:2, meaning for every two stops, a stolen car was recovered.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosswalk at Marine Drive and 17th Street in Astoria, Oregon.
Elderly man hit and killed by car while using crosswalk in Astoria
Murder suspect who shot at police arrested
Man who shot at Portland police arrested, booked on murder and attempted murder
New bodycam footage reveals officer frustrations with hospital
New bodycam footage after in-custody death reveals frustration with discharging hospital
Outside the scene of a shooting at Mall 205 on Wednesday evening
Police: Armed suspected robber killed by Portland police at Mall 205 identified
Washington County deputies arrest a BMW driver after a chase that started in Astoria, Oregon.
Vancouver man recklessly driving BMW stopped with spike strips

Latest News

Flavored tobacco ban paused
Flavored tobacco ban paused days before going into effect
A flavored tobacco ban that was days away from going into effect has been put on pause.
Flavored tobacco ban paused days before going into effect
PBOT sets out to improve N Portland outdoor recreation
PBOT sets sights on improving N Portland outdoor areas
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is setting its sights on some improvements for a...
PBOT sets sights on improving N Portland outdoor areas