PPB recovers 9 stolen cars

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the final stolen car operation of the year, PPB recovered nine cars and arrested eight people on warrants.

On Thursday, officers from the Portland Police Bureau conducted their final stolen car operation of the year.

The operation produced:

20 car stops

9 stolen cars recovered

9 custodies

1 gun

8 arrest warrants served

2 cars elude

The stolen car apprehended to stop ration was 1:2, meaning for every two stops, a stolen car was recovered.

