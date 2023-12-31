Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:39 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bodycam footage reveals officer frustrations with hospital
New bodycam footage after in-custody death reveals frustration with discharging hospital
File photo of police lights.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Gresham
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen
Crosswalk at Marine Drive and 17th Street in Astoria, Oregon.
Elderly man hit and killed by car while using crosswalk in Astoria

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
‘It’s very special’: Therapy donkey visits senior living center
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
'It's very special': Therapy donkey visits senior living center
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months