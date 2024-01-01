2 dead, driver faces DUII after 3-car crash on Hwy 224 in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead and a man is facing DUII charges after a three-car crash Saturday evening on Highway 224 in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police responded to a crash near Southeast Freeman Way and Highway 224.

According to OSP, 22-year-old Fullington William Frazer III was driving a gray Dodge Caliber north on 224. Also in the car was 24-year-old Mitchell Scott Barr of Milwaukie.

Police say Frazer allegedly ran a red light and smashed the Dodge Caliber into a gray Subaru Forester and a silver Toyota Prius that were both heading west. The Subaru then slammed into a steel utility pole.

The Subaru driver, identified as 37-year-old Fleetwood Mars Mozee of Multnomah, and Dodge Caliber passenger Barr both died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Prius were uninjured.

Frazer was also hurt and taken to a local hospital, then arrested for manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Traffic was disrupted on Highway 224 for about seven hours Saturday night.

