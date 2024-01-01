Around the House NW
Dry to start the new year

By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:12 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Highs made it to the mid-40s for most yesterday. We are starting the day a little warmer than yesterday and have the potential to be a bit warmer today. There are areas of fog this morning, it’s just not as dense as yesterday. We will continue to stay dry through New Year’s Day and possibly part of Wednesday and Thursday. The rest of the 7-day has a chance for rain/showers.

Tuesday will be a gray and drizzly day as the next system comes through. Some of the showers could fall into Wednesday morning. Most everything points to a mainly dry day on Wednesday and Thursday. We finally see the chance for a trough to drop out of the Gulf of Alaska that does not split and move around us. This will bring cooler, wetter conditions Friday through Sunday. Showers and light rain are expected, and this system will at least get some snow on the mountain. Currently, models are suggesting around 6 inches at Government Camp through Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s this week, and lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. This is average for the start of January.

